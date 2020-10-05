 
October 5, 2020

Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 1,591 to 137,491, death toll hits 5,048
Oct 5, 2020

Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 1,591 to 137,491, death toll hits 5,048.

As many as 1,591 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday. All the new cases involve patients that did not test positive before. Romania's SARS-CoV-2 total case count reached 137,491 on Friday. As many as 108,526 persons were declared cured. According to GCS, 2,516,746 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 6,537 were performed in the last 24 hours - 4,454 based on the definition of the case and the medical protocol and 2,083 upon request. Another 45 people - 27 men and 18 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 5,048. According to the GCS, 42 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities, and three patients did not have comorbidities. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the age category 40 to 49 years, 5 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 18 deaths in the age category 70 to 79 years and 20 deaths in the category over 80 years. A number of 8,001 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in specialist healthcare facilities. There were 592 patients admitted to ICUs. In Romania, 11,283 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 7,629 are in institutional isolation. Also, 23,014 people are in quarantine at home, and 28 in institutional quarantine. A number of 249 people were retested and reconfirmed to be positive. The number of Romanians outside the country confirmed with the novel coronavirus is 6,702, while the number of deaths, 126, remained unchanged since the last report. In the last 24 hours, police and gendarmes have applied 2,630 contraventional sanctions, amounting to 394,473 lei, as a result of violating the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic. Bucharest - 562 and the counties of Iasi - 116, Cluj - 83, Neamt - 69, Galati - 65 and Prahova - 59 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, informs the Strategic Communication Group on Monday. Most SARS-CoV-2 cases are in Bucharest - 19,389 and in the counties of Suceava - 6,779, Brasov - 6,411, Prahova - 6,213.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Eusebi Manolache, Mihai Stoica, editors: Florin Marin, Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

