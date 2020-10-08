Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020

Update: Romania loses play-off match against Iceland and won't play at EURO 2020. Update: Romania lost the play-off match for EURO 2020 against Iceland in Reykjavik on October 8. Iceland won 2-1 with two goals scored by their playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson. Alexandru maxim scored Romania's only goal from a penalty. Iceland will play against Hungary in the play-off final in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]