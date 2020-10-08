 
Romaniapress.com

October 8, 2020

Librarian Avram Iancu swimming entire length of Danube's Sfantu Gheorghe branch, about 110km
Oct 8, 2020

Librarian Avram Iancu swimming entire length of Danube's Sfantu Gheorghe branch, about 110km.

Librarian Avram Iancu of Petrosani, the Romanian who has swum the Danube from its headwaters to its mouth without a protective suit or swimming aids has started a race today across the entire length of the Sfantu Gheorghe branch of the Danube. In the almost 110 km race dedicated to friendship, Iancu is accompanied by two kayakers, Calin Ene and Adrian Moroianu, and at the end, in the village of Sfantu Gheorghe, the swimmer will be greeted by other kayakers from Romania who will compete on Saturday in a new edition of the Delta Kayak Race. "In 2017, when I swam the entire length of the Danube River for the first time in the world without a neoprene suit, I obviously fell in love with the river. When I finished in Sulina, at km 0 of the Danube, a worthy teacher from Sulina suggested me to swim all the river's branches especially because I bragged to my colleagues on the continent that in Romania the Danube flows into the sea through a fabulous delta. I have embraced the idea and now it's time to swim the Sfantu Gheorge branch," Iancu told AGERPRES. He started the race on the bank of the Danube in Tuilcea, opposite Ceatal Sfantu Gheorghe, saying that next year he wants to swim the Chilia branch as well. Librarian Avram Iancu is known for his sporting performances. He also swam the English Channel in August 2016. The list of successes includes the crossing the Black Sea in the fall of 2018, when he swam 680 kilometres along the coast, from Sulina to Istanbul, 60 days in all. AGERPRES (RO - author: Luisiana Bigea, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister of Defence Ciuca, US officials discuss Romania's commitment to NATO and army endowment programmes The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, together with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and the Secretary of State and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, had meetings on Thursday with (...)

President Iohannis: No need to return the country to the state of emergency; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate. “We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot... The (...)

PM Orban discusses with HORECA industry representatives on new measures to support entrepreneurs in the field On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with HORECA industry representatives, in which context it was agreed to analyze new fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the field, in order to reduce the effects of the health crisis. According to a post on the (...)

Romania, U.S. conclude cooperation agreement for Cernadova NPP and civil energy sector projects US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Economy, Energy and Business Minister Virgil Popescu on Friday signed a draft intergovernmental agreement to cooperate in expanding and modernising the civil nuclear energy programme in Romania. According to a statement from the US Department (...)

Central Bank OKs Pedro Weiss' Appointment As Independent Member Of Raiffeisen Bank Supervisory Bank Romania’s central bank has approved the appointment of Pedro Miguel Weiss as independent member of the Supervisory Board of lender Raiffeisen Bank.

Hidroelectrica Completes RON5.4M Modernization Works On Bradisor Hydropower Plant Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has announced the commissioning of a 110 kV electric station belonging to Bradisor hydropower plant, as part of Lotru hydropower retrofitting, following modernization works worth a total RON5.41 (...)

RO Astra Film Festival screens films online this October Astra Film Festival will screen 41 films online between October 16 and October 25. It is the online part of the event, which also held an open-air segment, with an audience, this September. Ten films will be screened as part of the Emerging Documentary Voices competition, and another ten as (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |