Meron Coffee Shop Chain To Open New Unit, In Brasov; Reaches 17 Units In Romania. The Meron coffee shop chain, founded in 2015 by Bogdan Ciocian in Cluj Napoca, will be opening a new coffee shop, in central city of Brasov, on October 10, following an investment of over EUR100,000, reaching a 17-unit network in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]