Pro Romania, ALDE decide to merge, new party to be called Pro Romania Social Liberal

Pro Romania, ALDE decide to merge, new party to be called Pro Romania Social Liberal. Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have decided to have joint candidates in the parliamentary elections and to form a single party – Pro Romania Social Liberal, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta announced on Thursday. “It is time to put aside any hesitation and... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]