Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year



Romanians will no longer be able to enter the UK with their RO ID cards in one year.

Romanians who want to travel to the United Kingdom will no longer be allowed to enter the country using their national ID cards starting October 2021. The measure won’t affect Romanians living in the UK if they have applied to the EU Settlement Scheme to remain in the country after Brexit, but (...)