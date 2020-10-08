New Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Czech Republic and France present letters of credence to President Iohannis

New Ambassadors of Bangladesh, Czech Republic and France present letters of credence to President Iohannis. President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, welcomed the incoming ambassadors to Romania of Bangladesh, Daud Ali; the Czech Republic, Halka Kaiserova, and France, Laurence Auer, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to receive their letters of credence. During the meeting with the Bangladeshi (...)