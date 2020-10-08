Romanian government is being vile manipulated by the US ambassador to Bucharest
Oct 8, 2020
Romanian government is being vile manipulated by the US ambassador to Bucharest.
By Constantin Radut It is less than two years since lawyer Adrian Zuckerman was sent by Donald Trump as US ambassador to Bucharest. In a year and 10 months, Zuckerman managed to make the Romanian Government a doll that plays as the Trump administration sings. The geopolitical conflict between (...)
[Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]