October 9, 2020

Romanian Post kicks off investment plan with EUR 43 mln loan from EximBank
Romania's state-controlled postal services company Posta Romana announced it signed a RON 200 million (EUR 43 mln) loan agreement with state-owned Eximbank to finance a large-scale investment program. The Romanian Post chose EximBank following a competitive procedure. The loan has a period of (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister of Defence Ciuca, US officials discuss Romania's commitment to NATO and army endowment programmes The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, together with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and the Secretary of State and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, had meetings on Thursday with (...)

President Iohannis: No need to return the country to the state of emergency; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate. “We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot... The (...)

PM Orban discusses with HORECA industry representatives on new measures to support entrepreneurs in the field On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with HORECA industry representatives, in which context it was agreed to analyze new fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the field, in order to reduce the effects of the health crisis. According to a post on the (...)

Romania, U.S. conclude cooperation agreement for Cernadova NPP and civil energy sector projects US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Economy, Energy and Business Minister Virgil Popescu on Friday signed a draft intergovernmental agreement to cooperate in expanding and modernising the civil nuclear energy programme in Romania. According to a statement from the US Department (...)

Central Bank OKs Pedro Weiss' Appointment As Independent Member Of Raiffeisen Bank Supervisory Bank Romania’s central bank has approved the appointment of Pedro Miguel Weiss as independent member of the Supervisory Board of lender Raiffeisen Bank.

Hidroelectrica Completes RON5.4M Modernization Works On Bradisor Hydropower Plant Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has announced the commissioning of a 110 kV electric station belonging to Bradisor hydropower plant, as part of Lotru hydropower retrofitting, following modernization works worth a total RON5.41 (...)

RO Astra Film Festival screens films online this October Astra Film Festival will screen 41 films online between October 16 and October 25. It is the online part of the event, which also held an open-air segment, with an audience, this September. Ten films will be screened as part of the Emerging Documentary Voices competition, and another ten as (...)

 

