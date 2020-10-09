Romanian Post kicks off investment plan with EUR 43 mln loan from EximBank
Romania's state-controlled postal services company Posta Romana announced it signed a RON 200 million (EUR 43 mln) loan agreement with state-owned Eximbank to finance a large-scale investment program. The Romanian Post chose EximBank following a competitive procedure. The loan has a period of (...)
