Report: JC Flowers buys Bank Leumi Romania at 50% discount

Report: JC Flowers buys Bank Leumi Romania at 50% discount. Romanian lender First Bank, controlled by the American investment fund JC Flowers, derived a profit of some EUR 23 mln from the purchase of Bank Leumi Romania in 2019, according to its 2019 P&L statement, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. First Bank bought a 99.9% stake in Bank Leumi Romania RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]