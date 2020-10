RO banks keep widening interest rate spread in August

RO banks keep widening interest rate spread in August. The spread between interest rates on new bank loans for the population and new deposits in Romania increased to 5.72pp in August from 5.6pp in July, according to data quoted by Ziarul Financiar. Previously, the spread had narrowed to 4.9pp in April from 6.13pp in February. In a perfect (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]