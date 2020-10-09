US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant

US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant. The US will finance the refurbishing of the first reactor at Romania's Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the construction of units 3 and 4. Romania's economy minister Virgil Popescu will sign two agreements with US officials for this project, US ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman announced on