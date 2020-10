Report: Work is no guarantee for well-being in Romania

Report: Work is no guarantee for well-being in Romania. Romania ranks first in the EU by the share of employees at risk of poverty, with a percentage of 15.7% in 2019. The EU average is 8.9%. "The idea that work leads to well-being and, implicitly, poor people are those who do not want to work, is less true in Romania than anywhere in Europe," (...)