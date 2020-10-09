Former Romanian Socialist and Liberal PMs merge their parties to create "real opposition"

Former Romanian Socialist and Liberal PMs merge their parties to create "real opposition". Pro Romania, the party of former Social Democrat prime minister Victor Ponta, and ALDE, the political vehicle of former Liberal PM Calin Popescu Tariceanu, have decided to merge. The decision comes after poor results for the two parties in the local elections at the end of September. The new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]