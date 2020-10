Poultry Producer Vanbet Close to EUR50M Revenue After 5% Growth in 2019

Poultry Producer Vanbet Close to EUR50M Revenue After 5% Growth in 2019. Vanbet, a poultry producer in Vaslui (eastern Romania) held by entrepreneur Fanel Bogos, ended last year with 219 million lei (some EUR46 million) revenue, an increase of 5% on 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]