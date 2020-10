Romania's GDP Falls 10.2% in 2Q/2020, Revised Data Shows

Romania's GDP Falls 10.2% in 2Q/2020, Revised Data Shows. Romania's gross domestic product took an annual plunge of 10.2% in real terms in the second quarter, less than the previously estimated 10.5%, a second reading from the country’s statistics board showed Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]