Average net earnings down 2.9 pct in August, to 3,275 lei. The average nominal gross salary in August was 5,337 lei, with 131 lei (2.4 pct) lower than in July 2020, while the net nominal average amounted to 3,275 lei, down from 97 lei (2.9 pct), shows data published on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). (1 euro=rd 4.85 lei) According to the INS, the highest average nominal net earnings were recorded in IT (including IT services activities), respectively 7,431 lei, and the was in lowest in the hotels and restaurants industry (1,704 lei). The INS figures also show that compared to August 2019, the average nominal net earnings increased by 7.6 pct in August 2020. Against the evolution of consumer prices, the real earnings index was 104.8 pct for August 2020 compared to the same period of the previous year, 97.1 pct for July 2020, respectively 220.4 pct compared to October 1990. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]