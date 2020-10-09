 
October 9, 2020

Minister of European Funds Bolos, Minister of Economy Popescu sign 1billion- euros financing agreement for grants to help SMEs
Oct 9, 2020

Minister of European Funds Bolos, Minister of Economy Popescu sign 1billion- euros financing agreement for grants to help SMEs.

The financing agreement for the granting of 1 billion euros for SMEs, through the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC), was signed on Thursday by the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, and the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, Virgil Popescu. According to a (...)

