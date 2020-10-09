GLOBSEC Forum: ForMin Aurescu addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trends
Oct 9, 2020
GLOBSEC Forum: ForMin Aurescu addressed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trends.
Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday attended virtually the GLOBSEC Global Security Forum organised in Bratislava, Slovakia, addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global trends. He was invited to speak in a panel called “EU's Global Leadership in the post-COVID Era” (...)
