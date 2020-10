Romania recalls ambassador to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania, Poland

Romania recalls ambassador to Belarus in solidarity with Lithuania, Poland. Romania's ambassador to Belarus, Viorel Moşanu, was recalled for consultations, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Friday, October 9, in a Twitter post. The decision comes in solidarity with Lithuania and Poland, which also recalled their ambassadors this week after Belarus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]