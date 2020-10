Impact Developer & Contractor Buys 19,068 Sqm Land In Iasi To Build Residential Compound

Impact Developer & Contractor Buys 19,068 Sqm Land In Iasi To Build Residential Compound. Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO) is entering the local real estate market in the city of Iasi (north-eastern Romania), with the acquisition of a plot of land of 19,068 square meters, in the city’s Copou (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]