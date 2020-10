Another record of infections: 3.186 cases of COVID-19 in Romania in 24 hours

Another record of infections: 3.186 cases of COVID-19 in Romania in 24 hours. On Friday, a new record of SARS-CoV-2 infections was registered in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announcing 3.186 new cases and 52 deaths. In eight counties, the coefficient of infections accumulated at 14 days exceeded the threshold of 1,5 per thousand (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]