GCS reports new negative record figures for COVID-19 in Romania: Total case count rises by 3.186 to 148.886. As many as 3,186 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Friday. All the new cases involve patients who did not test (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]