DefMin Ciuca, U.S Secretary of Defense Esper sign 10 year “Roadmap for Defense Cooperation” that advances the strengthening of cooperation in the Black Sea region



Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper signed on Thursday at the Pentagon, Washington D.C., the 2020 – 2030 Roadmap for Defense Cooperation, with the Romanian defense leader speaking on the occasion about the Strategic Partnership of the two (...)