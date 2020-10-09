National Holocaust Remembrance Day : Romanian officials bring homage to Holocaust victims, plead for combating anti-Semitism proliferation

National Holocaust Remembrance Day : Romanian officials bring homage to Holocaust victims, plead for combating anti-Semitism proliferation. In Romania, by Government Decision no. 672/ May 5, 2004, the date of October 9 (date which marks the beginning of deportation to Transnistria of Jews in 1941) was approved for official commemoration, nationally, of the Holocaust. On the basis of this decision, each year, on October 9, Romanian (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]