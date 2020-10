Hidroelectrica Completes RON5.4M Modernization Works On Bradisor Hydropower Plant

Hidroelectrica Completes RON5.4M Modernization Works On Bradisor Hydropower Plant. Romanian state-owned hydropower producer Hidroelectrica has announced the commissioning of a 110 kV electric station belonging to Bradisor hydropower plant, as part of Lotru hydropower retrofitting, following modernization works worth a total RON5.41 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]