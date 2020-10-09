President Iohannis: No need to return the country to the state of emergency; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted



President Iohannis: No need to return the country to the state of emergency; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate. “We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot... The (...)