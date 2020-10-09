 
Romaniapress.com

October 9, 2020

Romania, U.S. conclude cooperation agreement for Cernadova NPP and civil energy sector projects
Oct 9, 2020

Romania, U.S. conclude cooperation agreement for Cernadova NPP and civil energy sector projects.

US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Economy, Energy and Business Minister Virgil Popescu on Friday signed a draft intergovernmental agreement to cooperate in expanding and modernising the civil nuclear energy programme in Romania. According to a statement from the US Department (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Minister of Defence Ciuca, US officials discuss Romania's commitment to NATO and army endowment programmes The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, together with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and the Secretary of State and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, had meetings on Thursday with (...)

President Iohannis: No need to return the country to the state of emergency; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate. “We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot... The (...)

PM Orban discusses with HORECA industry representatives on new measures to support entrepreneurs in the field On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a new round of consultations with HORECA industry representatives, in which context it was agreed to analyze new fiscal measures to support entrepreneurs in the field, in order to reduce the effects of the health crisis. According to a post on the (...)

Romania, US conclude cooperation agreement for Cernavoda nuclear plant and civil energy sector projects US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Economy, Energy and Business Minister Virgil Popescu on Friday signed a draft intergovernmental agreement to cooperate in expanding and modernising the civil nuclear energy programme in Romania. According to a statement from the US Department (...)

Four Romanian crews progress to finals of 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan Four Romanian crews progressed to the finals after the first day on Friday of the 2020 European Rowing Championships in Poznan, Poland. The four crews that have secured a berth in the finals are the women's pair (W2-) (Adriana Ailincai, Iuliana Buhus); women's double sculls (W2x) (...)

Central Bank OKs Pedro Weiss' Appointment As Independent Member Of Raiffeisen Bank Supervisory Bank Romania’s central bank has approved the appointment of Pedro Miguel Weiss as independent member of the Supervisory Board of lender Raiffeisen Bank.

UPDATE/Iohannis says no intention to return country to emergency state; weddings, baptisms, celebrations to be restricted President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that he did not want a return to the state of emergency and called for the restriction of events in which many people participate. "We have discussed these issues, because the boogieman with the state of emergency has been carried around by a lot of (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |