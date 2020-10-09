Romania, US conclude cooperation agreement for Cernavoda nuclear plant and civil energy sector projects

Romania, US conclude cooperation agreement for Cernavoda nuclear plant and civil energy sector projects. US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette and Romanian Economy, Energy and Business Minister Virgil Popescu on Friday signed a draft intergovernmental agreement to cooperate in expanding and modernising the civil nuclear energy programme in Romania. According to a statement from the US Department of Energy sent to AGERPRES, this historic agreement will allow Romania to use US expertise and technology with a multinational team building reactor units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant and the reactor unit of reactor 1. "This partnership will ensure energy security, lead to economic growth and implement the highest safety standards. Nuclear energy will continue to play a prominent role in the country's national energy mix, providing Romania with reliable, emission-free energy to meet the increasing demand," the statement said. At the same time, this agreement emphasizes the importance of the strategic partnership between the United States and Romania and the mutual commitment of the two parties for energy security in the region. "Nuclear power is crucial to ensure that Romania has a reliable, accessible and emission-free source of electricity, and the US nuclear industry looks forward to providing its expertise to develop this important source of energy. This agreement between the US and Romania will also strengthen our mutual energy cooperation and the energy security of both nations," said Secretary Brouillette. In his turn, Minister Virgil Popescu appreciated that "Romania is today taking a huge step in developing its strategic partnership with the United States in terms of the energy component, namely cooperation in the civil nuclear field." According to the press release, this partnership will ensure energy security, lead to economic growth and implement the highest safety standards. Nuclear power will continue to play a prominent role in the country's national energy mix, providing Romania with reliable, emission-free energy to meet its growing demand for electricity. The United States and Romania will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationship within various multilateral frameworks, including the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC) created under the Trump administration. Within the P-TEC, the US and Romania co-chair a working group on civil nuclear cooperation. This working group will remain a cornerstone for expanding this strategic and trade partnership, the US Department of Energy said in a statement. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]