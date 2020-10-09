 
President Iohannis: We don't need to panic, we must observe recommendations
President Iohannis: We don't need to panic, we must observe recommendations.

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis underscored the need to comply with preventive measures.      "We don't need to panic, but we must be aware that we are facing an extremely serious situation, all of us, and if we want to have a life close to normal, we must observe some norms, and we know very well what they are, and several measures like wearing masks, keeping distance, hygiene, especially washing our hands, avoiding crowds, the more the better," said Iohannis, after paying a visit to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), accompanied by the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru.      The head of state pointed out that specific restrictions must be imposed where the situation requires it.      "We talked a lot about the restrictions and we all noticed that decentralizing the decision regarding the restrictions was a good thing, but more clarification is needed and we agreed, including earlier, in our discussion with the representatives of the Institute, with Mr Minister Tataru and my team, to work on a methodology that will allow faster, more efficient decisions and more correlated with the situation in each locality and in each county. We will be more efficient that way, we will be able to take the necessary measures sooner, we will be able to avoid, so to speak, too harsh restrictions, but, I repeat, the basic measures remain the ones already discussed: the mask, the distance, the hygiene," said Iohannis.      He said all specialists believe that the mask is "very useful."      "I recommend you, and just take it as my recommendation, that you wear a mask every time that you leave the house, including outdoor because it is good for you and also for your dear ones to wear a mask," he said.      He said INSP employees are "very dedicated," "very competent" and strive to deal with a "very complicated" pandemic situation.      "We talked a lot about the pandemic. They presented me with the vision that was formed here at the Institute and I was glad to see that our approach is about the same," said Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

