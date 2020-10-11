|
Oct 11, 2020
GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 new case count rises by 2.880 to 155.283; death toll reaches 5.411. HealthMin Tataru: Locking down Bucharest City, not considered yet.
As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon.
HealthMin Tataru says locking down Bucharest City not considered yet
Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news conference in Iasi on Sunday that for the time being locking down Bucharest City is not being considered.
"As you know, the freedom of decision according to certain values lies with the county committees [on emergency management] or the Bucharest (...)
14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 2 in Bucharest City
The 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population in Romania exceeded 1.5 in Bucharest City as well as Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Neamt, Teleorman, Salaj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel (...)
Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2,880 to 155,283, death toll reaches 5,411
As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon.
