|
|
|
HealthMin Tataru says locking down Bucharest City not considered yet
Oct 11, 2020
HealthMin Tataru says locking down Bucharest City not considered yet.
Health Minister Nelu Tataru told a news conference in Iasi on Sunday that for the time being locking down Bucharest City is not being considered.
"As you know, the freedom of decision according to certain values lies with the county committees [on emergency management] or the Bucharest Committee for coordinating the intervention. There is adherence strictly to those local measures, and also those restrictive measures in order to decrease the number of new cases by decreasing spread. Given that there will be heightened free spread with an exponential increase in the number of new cases, other decisions will be taken. For the time being, we are not considering locking down Bucharest," said Tataru.
He believes that the restrictions imposed since the beginning of this pandemic should be followed.
"Should we close for a month? There are specialists who say we should close for two months. From my point of view, we should follow some restrictions that we have imposed since the beginning of this pandemic and think about those around us who are no longer with us because of this pandemic, (...) let us think of a medical body that at this moment, with faith in their souls, have been on duty since the beginning of this pandemic. Allow me to continue to thank them. We are in it together, we are there and I hope that those who provide us with these cases who do not believe in these cases before they get to the hospital will reconsider both their attitude and their rhetoric," the minister said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
P3 offers its clients the opportunity to bring workforce by train to its park on the A1 motorway
P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) signed a collaboration protocol with the Regional Branch of Railway Transport for Passengers Bucharest (CFR Călători). The agreement consists in granting train stops next to P3 Bucharest A1 park for the Regio and InterRegio trains circulating the route Bucharest – Videle (...)
Ana-Maria Voicu Domsa is the new Partner of EY Romania within the EMEIA Tax Center
Ana-Maria Voicu Domşa is the new Partner of EY Romania within the EMEIA Fiscal Center (EMEIA Tax Center). In this role, she will coordinate, together with other partners, the work of the reporting and compliance indirect tax team within the EMEIA Fiscal Centre. “Ana Maria’s performance in (...)
CBRE takes over the property management of Ethos House boutique building in Floreasca
CBRE, leader in the real estate consultancy market market, was appointed to provide property management services for the Ethos House office building, located in Floreasca, in the north of the capital city. Ethos House is a boutique building, known for its remarkable architecture and for the two (...)
Romania's men's eight crew wins silver, adding 6th medal to country's final tally
Romania's men's eight (M8+) crew composed of Alexandru Chioseaua, Florin-Sorin Lehaci, Constantin Radu, Sergiu-Vasile Bejan, Vlad-Dragos Aicoboae, Constantin Adam, Florin Arteni-Fintinariu, Ciprian Huc, and Adrian Munteanu won the silver medal in its event at the 2020 European Rowing (...)
GCS: Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2.880 to 155.283; death toll reaches 5.411. HealthMin Tataru: Locking down Bucharest City, not considered yet
As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon. These are cases (...)
14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 2 in Bucharest City
The 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population in Romania exceeded 1.5 in Bucharest City as well as Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Neamt, Teleorman, Salaj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel (...)
Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2,880 to 155,283, death toll reaches 5,411
As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon.
These are cases (...)
|