14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 2 in Bucharest City
Oct 11, 2020
The 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population in Romania exceeded 1.5 in Bucharest City as well as Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Neamt, Teleorman, Salaj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.
The actual values by areas:
* Bucharest - 2.52
* Alba - 2.26
* Valcea -2.16
* Iasi - 1.97
* Bacau - 1.89
* Neamt - 1.86
* Teleorman - 1.73
* Salaj - 1.79
* Sibiu - 1.66
* Caras-Severin - 1.64
* Cluj - 1.62
* Brasov - 1.52
* Timis - 1.52
A number of 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania on Sunday from the previous reporting following 15,709 tests conducted nationwide, according to the GCS report on Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu)
