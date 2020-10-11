14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 2 in Bucharest City

14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population exceeds 2 in Bucharest City. The 14-day notification rate of reported COVID-19 cases per 1,000 population in Romania exceeded 1.5 in Bucharest City as well as Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Neamt, Teleorman, Salaj, Sibiu, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Brasov and Timisoara the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. The actual values by areas: * Bucharest - 2.52 * Alba - 2.26 * Valcea -2.16 * Iasi - 1.97 * Bacau - 1.89 * Neamt - 1.86 * Teleorman - 1.73 * Salaj - 1.79 * Sibiu - 1.66 * Caras-Severin - 1.64 * Cluj - 1.62 * Brasov - 1.52 * Timis - 1.52 A number of 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Romania on Sunday from the previous reporting following 15,709 tests conducted nationwide, according to the GCS report on Sunday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]