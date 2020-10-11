Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2,880 to 155,283, death toll reaches 5,411

Romania's COVID-19 new case count rises by 2,880 to 155,283, death toll reaches 5,411. As many as 2,880 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Sunday, following 15,709 tests nationwide the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Sunday at noon. These are cases of patients that did not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 155,283 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A number of 117,942 people were declared cured. According to GCS, to date, 2,672,537 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 15,709 were performed in the last 24 hours, 9,160 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,549 upon request. Another 53 people infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total detah toll to 5,411. According to GCS, it is about 26 men and 27 women, people hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Giurgiu, Harghita, Hunedoara , Maramures, Mures, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Teleorman, and Bucharest City. Of these, one death was recorded in the 0-9 years age group; 1 death in 20-29 years age group; 1 death in the 40-49 years age group; 4 in the 50-59 years group; 11 deaths in 60-69 years age group; 20 - in the 70-79 years age group, and 15 - in the group over 80 years. According to the GCS, 51 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, while two patients had no pre-existing conditions. As of Sunday, 9,112 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in specialist health units, and 628 patients in intensive care. In Romania, 13,894 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 8,608 in institutional isolation also as of Sunday, while 29,536 people were in quarantine at home, and nine in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 5,249 fines amounting to 846,278 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus reached 6,812, with their detah toll constant at 126. A number of 431 have retested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bucharest - 539, Bacau - 163, Timisoara - 155, Iasi - 139, Prahova - 123, Neamt - 115 and Dolj - 110 were on Sunday afternoon the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting. The most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported so far in Romania are in Bucharest City - 22,537 and in the counties of Suceava - 7,202, Brasov - 6,933, Prahova - 6,906 and Iasi - 6,641. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Georgian Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu) [Read the article in Agerpres]