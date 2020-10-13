Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Romanian makeup mogul Anastasia Soare, 62, ranks 41st in this year's list of America's Richest Self-Made Women released by Forbes on October 13. Her estimated net worth is USD 540 million, placing her just behind international pop star Madonna – USD 550 mln. The Romanian born-entrepreneur, who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]