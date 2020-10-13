IMF sees in gray-pink the economic situation of Romania in pandemic. The same goes for other CEE countries, such as Poland or Hungary



IMF sees in gray-pink the economic situation of Romania in pandemic. The same goes for other CEE countries, such as Poland or Hungary.

By Edwig Ban As always, the IMF seems more applied and pragmatic to its vision of the world economy. And this version of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) shows us a slightly stronger world than other international institutions predict. "Historical data are updated on a continual basis as more (...)