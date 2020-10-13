 
Romaniapress.com

October 13, 2020

National Committee for Emergency Situations decides 30-day state of alert extension starting October 15
Oct 13, 2020

National Committee for Emergency Situations decides 30-day state of alert extension starting October 15.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided today to extend the state of alert on Romania’s territory by another 30 days, starting October 15. “As you could see, an upward trend of infections is expected in Europe, and in Romania we have the same trend. Leaving aside the... (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: Mask mandatory in all open spaces where incidence of COVID cases exceeds 3 per 1000 residents The Government has approved the decision on extending the state of alert by 30 days, starting with October 15, said the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, specifying that it also provides for the mandatory wearing of the face mask in all open spaces in (...)

ForMin Aurescu: There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday at the opening of the virtual conference “Safeguarding Democracy and Preventing Malign Foreign Influence” organized on the sidelines of the (...)

President Iohannis at ‘Emperor Otto' award ceremony: I accept this European award on behalf of my compatriots President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was awarded in Magdeburg the ‘Emperor Otto’ Prize for “great merits in the European unification process”. “I am particularly honored to receive the ‘Emperor Otto’ award, which has a special significance not only for the city of Magdeburg and Germany, but also for (...)

President Iohannis at 'Emperor Otto' Prize award ceremony: I accept this European prize on behalf of my compatriots President Klaus Iohannis was awarded today in Magdeburg the 'Emperor Otto' Prize for "great merits in the European unification process". "I am particularly honored to receive the 'Emperor Otto' award, which has a special significance not only for the city of Magdeburg and (...)

Romania's finances fell into the hands of adventurers. This year's loans on foreign markets are equivalent to those from 2009 from the IMF By Constantin Radut These days, many financial agencies around the world are raising worrying figures on loans from some countries to foreign markets, to deal with domestic spending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by poor management of national budgets. "Investment-grade debt (...)

FinMin Citu: As estimated, industry shows sign of recovery Signs show that, at the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q4, for the first time in two years, the dynamics of the industrial sector will be positive, says Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu in a post on his Facebook page. “As estimated, the industry is recovering. Of... The post FinMin Citu: (...)

World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine Australian Rhiannan Iffland, the world champion in the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition, and Romanian cliff diver Constantin Popovici set a world premiere as they jumped into the underground lake in Romania's famous Turda salt mine. They jumped from a platform hanging 20 meters above the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |