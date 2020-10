IMF improves 2020-2021 economic forecast for Romania

IMF improves 2020-2021 economic forecast for Romania. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its estimates for Romania's GDP evolution this year and in 2021, under the latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) published on October 13. The IMF now estimates Romania's economy will decline by 4.8% this year, compared to a 5% drop envisaged in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]