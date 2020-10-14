Gov't to approve extension of state of alert by 30 days

Gov't to approve extension of state of alert by 30 days. The Government is to decide at its Wednesday's meeting the extension of the state of alert on the territory of Romania by 30 days, starting with October 15, following a decision on Tuesday of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). The CNSU decision also stipulates that wearing a mask will become mandatory in all open spaces in areas where the incidence of the novel coronavirus infections exceeds 3 per thousand inhabitants. At the same time, the CNSU decision proposes that private events such as weddings, baptisms, anniversaries, festive meals in open spaces, as well as indoors be banned in the next period until the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus decreases. Regarding the programme of theatres, cinema halls, restaurants, cafes, the decision was that, in those places where the incidence of infections with the novel coronavirus is less than or equal to 1.5 per thousand, they will continue operate at a capacity of 50 per cent. "When the incidence exceeds 1.5 per thousand and is up to three per thousand, they will operate at a capacity of 30 per cent and their programme will end at 11.00 pm. When the incidence exceeds 3 per thousand, the activity of this kind of units will be stopped," head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat told a press conference at the Victoria Palace on Tuesday. He also said that, according to the CNSU decision, all staff working in the centres for the elderly or for people with disabilities will be tested weekly for SARS-CoV-2. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Antonia Nita, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]