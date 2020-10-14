RO Parliament votes extended confiscation of wealth gained through crime
Oct 14, 2020
RO Parliament votes extended confiscation of wealth gained through crime.
Romania's Chamber of Deputies voted unanimously on Tuesday, October 13, the bill to introduce extended confiscation in the Criminal Code. This means that the unjustified wealth of a criminal sentenced to at least four years in prison, for gaining material benefits through illegal activities, (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]