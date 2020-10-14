Romanian IT group Bittnet buys 25% of software developer Softbinator Technologies

Bittnet (BNET), a Romanian group of companies with activities in the IT and digital education sectors, will take over a 25% stake in local software development company Softbinator Technologies. The value of the transaction amounts to about USD 2 million, to be paid through a mix of cash and