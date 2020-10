RO construction materials producer invests EUR 1 mln in PV panels

RO construction materials producer invests EUR 1 mln in PV panels. German group E.ON will build a photovoltaic (PV) plant with an installed capacity of 1,108 kWp that will produce about 1,250 MWh of electricity per year for the construction materials manufacturer Samus TEC Dej. The project's cost is estimated at EUR 1 million. The Samus TEC company, one of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]