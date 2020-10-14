Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets

Study: Offshore wind farms may help Romania achieve decarbonisation targets. Romania and other Black Sea countries can use offshore wind power resources to achieve the Green Deal targets, concludes a CEPS study based on World Bank data estimates of the wind energy potential in the region. Romania's exclusive economic zone has a total potential of 76 GW offshore wind (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]