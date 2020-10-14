Renault shifts production of Dacia’s budget model from Romania to Morocco

French group Renault's Dacia car plant in Mioveni, Romania, will produce only the models with higher added value, along with the budget model Logan - which is the best-selling car in Romania. The group has decided that the third generation of the Sandero model will be produced exclusively in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]