Fashion Retailer New Yorker Revenue Rises 13.5% to Over RON345.5M in 2019

Fashion Retailer New Yorker Revenue Rises 13.5% to Over RON345.5M in 2019. NY’ER Romania based in Cluj-Napoca, the operator of the local New Yorker stores, posted more than 345.5 million lei (some EUR73 million) revenue in 2019, an increase of 13.5% on 2018, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]