 
Romaniapress.com

October 14, 2020

Constantina Dita, named ambassador 2020 Gdynia Athletics Half Marathon World Championships, in Poland
Oct 14, 2020

Constantina Dita, named ambassador 2020 Gdynia Athletics Half Marathon World Championships, in Poland.

Former great Romanian athlete Constantina Dita, Olympic marathon champion in 2008, has been named by World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020, according to the World Athletic Forum Website. Dita competed at eight editions of the World Half Marathon Championships and earned seven medals in the process, making her one of the most successful athletes in the history of the event. Her double victory in Edmonton in 2005, taking individual and team gold medals, remains one of the highlights of her career, mentioned the said source. 'I was surprised (to win by a significant margin),' she said of her 2005 triumph. 'I was running a normal pace but maybe the opposition found it very cold. For me, it was good weather. I love to run in the rain. 'It was such a happy feeling to win my first gold medal at a major championship. For me, it was amazing and it was close to what it would have felt like to win a gold medal at the track and field World Championships," she said. Three years after her success in Canada, Constantina Dita won the Olympic gold in Beijing, in the marathon. She has also won other marathons in his career. In 2004 she won the Chicago Marathon, and a year later she finished second. She also ran three times at the London Marathon. Currently, Dita divides her time between Romania and the United States, being still involved in sports, as the founder and organizer of the annual Bucharest International 10 km race. Constantina Dita continues to run at the age of 50, and last year she finished the marathons in Berlin (3 h 07 min) and New York City (3 h 30 min). She hopes to one day run all six Grand Marathons, the only one missing being the one in Boston. Romania will be represented by six athletes, one man and five women, at the World Half Marathon Championship to be held on 17 October in Gdynia (Poland). Romania's team consists of Nicolae Soare, Adela Paulina Balti, Liliana Maria Dragomir, Adriana Nelson, Elena Adelina Panaet and Roxana Elisabeta Rotaru. Given the coronavirus pandemic, the World Half Marathon Championship is the only world athletics competition in 2020, with 283 athletes (157 men and 126 women) to compete, from 62 countries. The start in the women's race will be at 12:00, Romania time, and in the men's race, at 13:30.AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

DSU's Arafat: Mask mandatory in all open spaces where incidence of COVID cases exceeds 3 per 1000 residents The Government has approved the decision on extending the state of alert by 30 days, starting with October 15, said the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, specifying that it also provides for the mandatory wearing of the face mask in all open spaces in (...)

ForMin Aurescu: There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation There can be no peace, democracy, security in a world dominated by misinformation, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday at the opening of the virtual conference “Safeguarding Democracy and Preventing Malign Foreign Influence” organized on the sidelines of the (...)

President Iohannis at ‘Emperor Otto' award ceremony: I accept this European award on behalf of my compatriots President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday was awarded in Magdeburg the ‘Emperor Otto’ Prize for “great merits in the European unification process”. “I am particularly honored to receive the ‘Emperor Otto’ award, which has a special significance not only for the city of Magdeburg and Germany, but also for (...)

President Iohannis at 'Emperor Otto' Prize award ceremony: I accept this European prize on behalf of my compatriots President Klaus Iohannis was awarded today in Magdeburg the 'Emperor Otto' Prize for "great merits in the European unification process". "I am particularly honored to receive the 'Emperor Otto' award, which has a special significance not only for the city of Magdeburg and (...)

Romania's finances fell into the hands of adventurers. This year's loans on foreign markets are equivalent to those from 2009 from the IMF By Constantin Radut These days, many financial agencies around the world are raising worrying figures on loans from some countries to foreign markets, to deal with domestic spending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by poor management of national budgets. "Investment-grade debt (...)

FinMin Citu: As estimated, industry shows sign of recovery Signs show that, at the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q4, for the first time in two years, the dynamics of the industrial sector will be positive, says Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu in a post on his Facebook page. “As estimated, the industry is recovering. Of... The post FinMin Citu: (...)

World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine Australian Rhiannan Iffland, the world champion in the Red Bull Cliff Diving competition, and Romanian cliff diver Constantin Popovici set a world premiere as they jumped into the underground lake in Romania's famous Turda salt mine. They jumped from a platform hanging 20 meters above the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |