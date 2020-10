Press Release: The new DSBU School

Press Release: The new DSBU School. A year ago, His Excellency Cord Meier-Klodt, the German Ambassador to Bucharest, said that he can’t wait to celebrate Germany's National Day in the new DSBU. Well, on October 5, 2020, this happened! There were, thus, two anniversary moments for DSBU teachers and students: Germany Day also meant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]