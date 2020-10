President Iohannis to be awarded ‘Emperor Otto’ Prize in Magdeburg

President Iohannis to be awarded ‘Emperor Otto’ Prize in Magdeburg. President Klaus Iohannis is awarded the ‘Emperor Otto’ Prize on Wednesday, October 14, in Magdeburg, Germany, for “honoring the great merits in the European unification process.” According to the the Presidential Administration, the award ceremony will take place at the Magdeburg Dome (Cathedral of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]