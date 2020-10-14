Presidential adviser Paun: Digitalisation is the future of medicine

Presidential adviser Paun: Digitalisation is the future of medicine. Digitalisation is the future in medicine, and that means saving time and effort, presidential adviser Diana Paun said on Wednesday. "Digitalisation is the future in medicine. There are so many innovative solutions that can improve health, be it access to innovative drugs, devices, new diagnostic methods, or organisational solutions. Look at the problem with the public health directorates: the fact that they were not digitised entailed an extraordinarily large human effort at the beginning of the pandemic, but digitisation saves us time, effort and can give us the ability to quickly access accurate data. An integrated information system, a platform that can be easily accessed and that can provide real-time concrete local data is a huge advantage and, in my opinion, that should be a priority," said Paun told the ThinkHealth Conference. She said that Romania, without having the economic means of other countries, has proved during the recent COVID-19 lockdown to be one of the countries "with institutional capacity to manage COVID19-related risks." "Without having the economic means of other EU member states, Romania proved during the state lockdown to be one of the countries with the institutional capacity to manage the COVID19-related risks and acted quickly to contain the pandemic. Because the measures adopted by the authorities were right and were applied firmly, because the population responded and because the health system mobilized exemplary," said Paun.