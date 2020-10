Romania’s new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000 for the first time

Romania’s new daily COVID-19 cases exceed 4,000 for the first time. Romanian officials reported 4,016 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. It is also the first time when the daily count goes over 4,000 in the country. Bucharest recorded 669 new cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]